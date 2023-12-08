The Federal
x

Expulsion from Lok Sabha: Mahua will come back stronger, says Mamata Banerjee

The Ethics Committee's report, presented amidst opposition protests, presented evidence of Moitra sharing a confidential login ID with Darshan Hiranandani.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
8 Dec 2023 5:32 PM GMT


Mahua Moitracash-for-query row
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X