The Federal
x

To cover Lok Sabha elections, Puthiyathalaimurai kickstarts a mobile newsroom for TN

25 March 2024 12:06 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-25 13:00:09.0  )

Fully equipped bus will traverse through all 39 LS constituencies in Tamil Nadu, furnished with amenities such as live-streaming tools and a discussion hall


Similar Posts

X