TN: Landslide in Tiruvannamalai leaves 7 trapped; six bodies retrieved

2 Dec 2024 8:13 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-02 14:52:40  )

Cyclone Fengal triggered a landslide, burying 7 people, under a 35-ton boulder near Annamalaiyar Hills. Rescue teams have so far retrieved six dead bodies


