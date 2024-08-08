- Home
The truth behind Rijiju's claim that an entire TN village belongs to Waqf board
8 Aug 2024 3:24 PM GMTThe Federal
In Lok Sabha, Kiren Rijiju invoked an episode from TN and claimed an entire village in Trichy belonged to Waqf board. But the TN Waqf board chairman denied it.