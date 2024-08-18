The Federal
The Federal's Thoothukudi Marathon champions fight against drug abuse

The Federal, in association with Velavan Hyper Market, organised a marathon in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday (August 18), to raise awareness on ending drug abuse.

18 Aug 2024 5:42 PM GMT


