The Federal
x

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy disburses Rythu Bandhu scheme funds

12 Dec 2023 10:32 AM GMT

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to release funds under the Rythu Bandhu scheme into farmers’ accounts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X