The Federal
x

Tamilisai, Annamalai meet amid 'rift' rumours in TN BJP

14 Jun 2024 12:25 PM GMTThe Federal

Even as K Annamalai praised former TN BJP president Tamilisai for her 'political' experience, Tamilisai too expressed her happiness at meeting the current head of BJP in TN


Similar Posts

X
sidekick