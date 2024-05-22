The Federal
Tamil Nadu: Tiruchendur Murugan devotees upset over ban on cooking, eating fish

22 May 2024 5:05 PM GMTPramila Krishnan

Devotees who visit the Lord Murugan Temple at Tiruchendur in TN customarily end a Visakam festival fast with a meal that includes fish. This year, the cooking and eating of fish has been prohibited.


