Tamil Nadu: Temple worship dispute between caste groups leads to riots, arson

Tensions peaked during the temple's festival on May 2 as clashes erupted between the Vanniyar and Scheduled Caste communities

2 May 2024 3:45 PM GMT


Tamil Nadusalem templeCaste violenceHindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department
