The Federal
x

Tamil Nadu rains: NDRF on rescue mission

Naduvankurichi village faces flooding with hundreds of families stranded, NDRF's Delta squad engages in a challenging rescue mission

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
19 Dec 2023 2:31 PM GMT


Tamil Nadu floodNDRF personnelSouth Tamil Nadu
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X