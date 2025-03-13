Tamil Nadu govt vs online gamers: Over 22,000 online gamers up in arms

Over 22,000 online gamers in Tamil Nadu are protesting new regulations introduced by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority. While they support banning minors from real-money gaming, they strongly oppose mandatory Aadhaar-based KYC during login and a midnight-to-5 AM gaming ban imposed by the government.

Pro-gamers argue that the restrictions hinder international tournament participation and violate their professional rights. In response, writ petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court, challenging the new regulations.









Gamers speak out

Professional poker player Vikram voiced his concerns:

"We pay GST, 30% tax—the highest bracket for online gaming. If I am restricted from playing from 12 to 5 AM, I will miss out on major tournaments. This will hurt my career and livelihood."

Another pro-gamer, Ratan Vil, emphasized how online gaming provides exposure to international competitions:

"Competing online lets us battle top players worldwide. It’s a skill game just like chess or poker, and should not be restricted."

The case for regulation

The government justifies the new rules by citing concerns over gaming addiction and responsible gaming. The time restriction aims to curb excessive gaming habits, while KYC verification ensures better tracking of transactions.

However, gamers argue that while KYC is acceptable for deposits and withdrawals, it should not be mandatory for login. They also believe categorizing all online games together is unfair, as different games require different levels of skill and regulation.

Gaming as a sport?

Esports players argue that their schedules require training, just like traditional athletes. Professional gamer Aditya compared online gaming to physical sports:

"Mind sports like poker or chess require hours of practice, discipline, and even physical endurance. These restrictions are unfair to serious gamers."

Who will win this battle?

With gamers filing legal petitions and demanding policy changes, the question remains: Will the government listen, or will these rules permanently alter Tamil Nadu’s gaming landscape?

