The Federal
x

Swait Maliwal assault: A day later, AAP says Kejriwal has taken cognisance

AAP leader Sanjay Singh confirmed that Swati Maliwal was assaulted and assured that the party will take action regarding the matter

The Federal
14 May 2024 5:00 PM GMT


AAPSwati MaliwalArvind KejriwalSanjay SinghDelhi
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X