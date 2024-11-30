Sulking Shinde, stubborn BJP | Maharashtra stalemate continues | Capital Beat

Its seven days to the Maharashtra Assembly election results but there is no decision yet on government formation. A new twist has brought in by Eknath Shinde who, according to reports, is at his village in Satara. He has refused to speak to any of the BJP leaders. It appears that the Shinde-led Shiv Sena wants key portfolios such as Finance and Home. Will Shinde walk out of the Mahayuti alliance? Will Devendra Fadnavis become chief minister, after all? Watch The Federal in discussion with a panel of experts.