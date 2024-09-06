The Federal
x

Spiritual preaching in govt school: Is Tamil Nadu going right?

A motivational speaker was invited to speak to the students, who started preaching religion instead and said that one's struggles in life is a consequence of sins from past life.

The Federal
6 Sep 2024 4:54 PM GMT


Tamil NaduChennaiDMKSchool teacher
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick