The Federal
x

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying 23 Starlink internet satellites was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on January 28

The Federal
29 Jan 2024 7:49 AM GMT


SpaceXNASAFalcon 9 rocketsatellite
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X