The Federal
x

South Indian style carvings, pillars, idols inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Watch the detailed carvings on a large number of massive pillars in the newly consecrated Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Federal
23 Jan 2024 11:14 AM GMT


Ram TempleAyodhyaUttar PradeshArchitecture
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X