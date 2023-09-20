The Federal
Sonia remembers Rajiv Gandhi while supporting Women's Rights Bill

Sonia Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha, passionately advocated for the Women's Reservation Bill, stressing its urgent implementation

20 Sep 2023 10:30 AM GMT


Lok SabhaSonia GandhiWomen's Reservation BillCongress
