The Federal
x

Singapore airshow takes off to spectacular start; China's Comac, Boeing get orders

The event comes in the wake of major suppliers, planemakers, are still dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19, which led to industry-wide job losses

The Federal
20 Feb 2024 3:39 PM GMT


Boeing planes
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X