The Federal
x

Siddaramaiah, Congress' key strategist for Telangana elections

18 Sep 2023 11:44 AM GMT

Congress high command is keen to harness Siddaramaiah’s pro-people image in the upcoming Telangana elections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X