Sharad Pawar, Uddhav responsible for split in NCP, Shiv Sena: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
12 Nov 2024 8:00 AM IST ( Updated:2024-11-12 02:31:01 )Gyan Verma
With Maharashtra’s polling date nearing, BJP’s Vinay Sahasrabuddhe explains how the party plans to address regional development imbalances, and criticises the split of alliances by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar