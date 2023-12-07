- Home
Selfie points: Is UGC directive a bid to create 'Modi cult' ahead of 2024 elections?
After Parliament and press, is Modi govt spreading its agenda via UGC? Experts panel discusses UGC directive asking universities colleges to set up Modi selfie points
Neelu Vyas
7 Dec 2023 4:04 PM GMT
7 Dec 2023 4:04 PM GMT
