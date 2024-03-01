The Federal
x

SC order on Sterlite: ‘It’s a big warning to all polluting companies’

What does the verdict mean to the town and activists? The Federal spoke to environmentalist G Sundarrajan about its larger impact and more.

Pramila Krishnan
1 March 2024 4:07 PM GMT


Sterlite plantSterlite Copper unit
Pramila Krishnan
About the AuthorPramila Krishnan
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X