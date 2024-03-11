The Federal
SBI tried 'we're out to lunch, we need time' argument with SC, and failed: SC lawyer

The Supreme Court on March 11 dismissed the extension application filed by SBI in the electoral bonds case and directed the public sector bank to disclose all data by March 12

Neelu Vyas
11 March 2024 2:34 PM GMT


Supreme CourtElectoral bondsSBIElection Commission
