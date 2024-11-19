The Federal
'Sangitha Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi' award cannot be given to TM Krishna: Madras HC

19 Nov 2024 5:59 PM ISTThe Federal

Madras High Court ruled against using MS Subbulakshmi's name in the award, but allowed the 'Sangitha Kalanidhi' award being presented to TM Krishna.


