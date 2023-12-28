The Federal
x

Russian President Putin meets Jaishankar in Kremlin

India has become a crucial economic partner for Russia, particularly after western sanctions on it in 2022 due to the Ukraine conflict

The Federal
28 Dec 2023 2:18 PM GMT


RussiaVladimir PutinIndia-Russia relationsRussia-Ukraine warRussian oil
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X