The Federal
x

Watch | Right wing ideology can trigger negative emotions: Academician

Mukulika Banerjee talks about unemployment and polarisation in the Modi era and why 2024 Lok Sabha poll is crucial for Indian democracy

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
1 Sep 2023 3:04 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-01 15:33:54.0)


2024 Lok Sabha electionIndian politics
Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
About the AuthorNilanjan Mukhopadhyay
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X