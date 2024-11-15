The Federal
Protests over UPPSC exams see no end; UP govt's solution seen as 'divide and rule'

15 Nov 2024 8:00 AM IST

After four days of protests, UPPSC has agreed to changes in exam schedule, but students have vowed to continue their protest until their demand is completely fulfilled.


