The Federal
x

President Murmu steps into new Parliament building for first time, Sengol in tow

She delivered her address at the joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31

The Federal
31 Jan 2024 10:33 AM GMT


President Droupadi Murmusengol in parliamentNew Parliament building news
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X