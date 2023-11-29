The Federal
Possible cyclone in Bay of Bengal, heavy rains forecast for Tamil Nadu

29 Nov 2023 4:50 PM GMT

The ongoing low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to become a cyclonic storm by Dec 3, per MET department

