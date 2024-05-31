The Federal
Watch: PM Modi performs Surya Puja, meditates at Vivekananda Rock memorial

31 May 2024

PM Narendra Modi performed Surya Puja and began meditating at the iconic Vivekananda Rock memorial after a hectic two-month election campaign.


