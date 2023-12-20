The Federal
Planning a Bengaluru-Coimbatore trip? Vande Bharat train coming soon

20 Dec 2023 10:40 AM GMT

Currently, the fastest train between the two cities takes 6 hours and 45 minutes, while the Vande Bharat is expected to reduce it around five hours

