- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Elections
- Olympics
- Features
- Health
- Budget 2024-25
- Business
- Series
- NEET TANGLE
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- ElectionsElections
- Olympics
- Features
- Budget 2024-25
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Personal enmity or political killings? Spate of murders leave TN shocked
At least five individuals affiliated with political parties in Tamil Nadu were killed by armed miscreants in July 2024. Two of the accused in these murders have been killed in police encounters.
Pramila Krishnan
31 July 2024 12:01 PM GMT
31 July 2024 12:01 PM GMT
Pramila Krishnan is Assistant Editor with The Federal. She is a multimedia journalist covering social issues, gender, and politics.
Next Story