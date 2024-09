Paris Paralympics: India’s historic medal haul in France

India has achieved its best-ever medals tally in the Paralympics at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. With 20 medals (3 gold, 7 silver, 10 bronze), India surpassed its Tokyo Paralympics 2020 tally. Three years ago, in Japan, India had won 19 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze). The Games conclude on September 8 and India can add more medals to its kitty.