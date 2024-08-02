The Federal
x

Paris Olympics: Can Manu Bhaker win hat-trick of medals?

2 Aug 2024 2:40 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-08-02 02:40:31  )The Federal

In the latest episode of The Federal's Sports Buzz, senior sports journalist R Srinivasa Raghavan shares his thoughts on Bhaker’s achievements and how Indian athletes have performed so far in Paris.


Similar Posts

X
sidekick