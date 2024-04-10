The Federal
Parakala Prabhakar interview: I’m seeing a Modi fatigue nationwide

10 April 2024 1:07 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-10 13:28:51.0  )

Economist and author Parakala Prabhakar, husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, says BJP is unlikely to return to power this year


