The Federal
x

Out of 13 Agniveers who died in a year, just 2 have got full compensation: Retd Colonel

Col (retd.) Rohit Chaudhary says there are systemic failures, and the Centre is not serious about defence forces and martyrs

Neelu Vyas
5 July 2024 5:27 PM GMT


Agnipath scemeagniveersRajnath SinghIndian Army
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick