The Federal
x

No postal ballot for Southern Railway employees as comm goof-up causes conundrum

The Madras HC suggested that the Southern Railway could consider on a case to case basis the possibility of granting a leave to the employees on April 19, the voting day in TN

The Federal
11 April 2024 12:12 PM GMT


Southern RailwaysElection Commission of Indiapostal ballot2024 Lok Sabha ElectionTamil Nadu
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X