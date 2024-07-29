The Federal
x

Nirmala Sitharaman smiles & facepalms as Rahul Gandhi mentions Dalits, OBCs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hid her face and smiled after a comment by Rahul Gandhi on OBCs and Dalits in the Lok Sabha.

The Federal
29 July 2024 3:43 PM GMT


Rahul GandhiLok SabhaNirmala SitharamanUnion Budget
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick