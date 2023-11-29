The Federal
x

New Zealand's new government scraps smoke ban to fund tax cuts

New Zealand's newly appointed PM Christopher Luxon decides to scrap the laws to ban tobacco on November 24

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
29 Nov 2023 9:28 AM GMT


New ZealandNew Zealand PMTobaccoTobaccoCigarette smokingtax revenue
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X