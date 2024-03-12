The Federal
x

Nakul Nath gets Chhindwara: Congress unveils second list of 2024 Lok Sabha poll candidates

The list covers 43 constituencies across several states including Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

The Federal
12 March 2024 2:47 PM GMT


Congresslist of candidates2024 Lok Sabha Election
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X