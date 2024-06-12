The Federal
x

LIVE| Naidu becomes CM for the 4th time; what next? | Capital beat

12 Jun 2024 9:04 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-12 10:25:26  )Neelu Vyas

What next for Naidu as the CM? Can Naidu do the balancing act in the state and at the Centre?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick