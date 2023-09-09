The Federal
x

Mount Fuji's tourist boom puts strain on locals

Locals call to find a balance between welcoming visitors and preserving the natural beauty of Mount Fuji.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
9 Sep 2023 2:37 PM GMT


JapanTourism
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X