A home on the Moon? Lunar colonisation is the next big earthling goal

In a stunning visual journey, The Federal’s Nisha P S explores why countries are making a beeline for the Moon. While fascination for science and space remain key drivers, it’s the Moon’s immense mineral wealth—like Helium-3 and rare earth elements—that is fuelling a new space race.

As the US ramps up Artemis missions and China commits to its Lunar Exploration Programme, the question is no longer whether we’ll return to the Moon, but why.

Moon missions

The Moon has witnessed 12 human landings and numerous robotic missions since the 1969 Apollo triumph. Recent years have seen renewed interest: China, the US, India, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and the UAE have all launched or planned lunar missions.

This resurgence isn’t merely symbolic. It’s tactical and commercial.

“So, why this rush again? What is the goal here?” Nisha asks. “Is there a profit in all this? Of course there is: Moon mining.”

Helium-3 and beyond

One of the most coveted resources on the Moon is Helium-3, a rare isotope nearly absent on Earth. It’s considered a clean fuel for nuclear fusion, with potential to power the planet for centuries without radioactive waste.

China has publicly stated Helium-3 extraction as a major goal of its lunar programme.

Besides Helium-3, the Moon’s regolith contains iron, titanium, silicon, aluminium, magnesium, and calcium. Extracting these can also yield oxygen and hydrogen – key for life support and fuel production.

“Separating metals will also give us byproducts like oxygen and hydrogen,” says Nisha. “Which means, there can be a self-sustaining colony of humans on the Moon.”

Water: the real game changer

Thanks to India’s Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008, scientists confirmed the presence of water on the Moon, transforming its role from barren rock to potential launchpad.

Water can be used for drinking, oxygen production, and hydrogen-based fuel. The Moon could soon become a refuelling station for deeper space missions.

“With water and fuel, the Moon can be used as a stop to refuel before going further into space,” explains Nisha.

Rare earth riches

The Moon also holds rare earth elements like lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, and neodymium, essential for electronics, military tech, and renewable energy.

On Earth, these are mined with high environmental costs. Lunar extraction offers an alternative.

“These materials are found on Earth too,” Nisha points out. “But not in large deposits. And countries fear damaging the environment.”

Legal loopholes

With so many riches at stake, who has the rights to mine these on the Moon?

The Outer Space Treaty prohibits countries from owning celestial bodies but allows them to keep resources they extract. This means the first nation to mine lunar water or Helium-3 can legally claim it.

“If India goes to the South Pole of the Moon first and takes the water deposits, no one can stop us,” notes Nisha.

Science and symbolism

Beyond economics, lunar missions serve scientific goals – like understanding planetary formation, solar history, and preparation for Mars. Living sustainably on the Moon would be a stepping stone to interplanetary travel.

“It is all connected to the idea of finding the capacity to live on other worlds,” she concludes.

More than 100 missions to the Moon are expected by 2030. Whether for science, strategy, or survival, the Moon is no longer just a symbol –it’s the next frontier.

