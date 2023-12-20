- Home
- News
- Analysis
- States
- North
- South
- East
- West
- North-East
- Perspective
- Videos
- Education
- Entertainment
- Assembly Elections 2023
- World Cup 2023
- Features
- Health
- Business
- Series
- Economy Series
- Earth Day
- Kashmir’s Frozen Turbulence
- India@75
- The legend of Ramjanmabhoomi
- Liberalisation@30
- How to tame a dragon
- Celebrating biodiversity
- Farm Matters
- 50 days of solitude
- Bringing Migrants Home
- Budget 2020
- Jharkhand Votes
- The Federal Investigates
- The Federal Impact
- Vanishing Sand
- Gandhi @ 150
- Andhra Today
- Field report
- Operation Gulmarg
- Pandemic @1 Mn in India
- The Federal Year-End
- The Zero Year
- Premium
- Science
- Brand studio
- Home
- NewsNews
- Analysis
- States
States
- Loading...
- Perspective
Perspective
- Loading...
- Videos
Videos
- Loading...
- Entertainment
- Elections 2023
- Cricket
- Features
- BusinessBusiness
- Premium
Premium
- Loading...
x
Monsoon havoc: Thoothukudi's Eral town struggles to stay afloat
Thoothukudi's Eral town, have survived it without food, other essentials and electricity after relentless rain wreaked havoc, the NDRF rescued people using boats and helicopters
The Federal
20 Dec 2023 12:34 PM GMT
20 Dec 2023 12:34 PM GMT
Next Story