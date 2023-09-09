The Federal
x

Modi meets US, Bangladesh and Mauritius leaders

As world leaders flew into Delhi for the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held three key bilateral meetings

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
The Federal
9 Sep 2023 1:00 PM GMT  (Updated:2023-09-09 13:00:21.0)


G20 meetG20 2023 India
The Federal
About the AuthorThe Federal
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X