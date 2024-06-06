The Federal
x

Modi has to change style, substance of functioning: Sudheendra Kulkarni

Modi's image will get more diminished with upcoming assembly elections, says political expert

Neelu Vyas
6 Jun 2024 3:06 PM GMT


Narendra ModiBJPcoalition government
Neelu Vyas
About the AuthorNeelu Vyas
    Read More
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X
    sidekick