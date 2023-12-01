The Federal
x

Mizoram Assembly polls: Counting postponed to Dec 4

1 Dec 2023 4:21 PM GMT

The EC has shifted the counting date in Mizoram from December 3 to 4, citing the significance of Sunday for the state's residents

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X