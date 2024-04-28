The Federal
x

Miffed Arvinder Singh Lovely quits as Delhi Congress chief: Will he join BJP?

Arvinder Singh Lovely, the chief of DPCC, has stepped down from his position expressing discomfort with the Congress teaming up with AAP. What’s next for Congress in Delhi?

The Federal
28 April 2024 4:07 PM GMT


Arvinder LovelyDelhiDelhi Congress
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X