The Federal
x

'House within house': Is Mamata aiming for a non-BJP, non-Congress front?

27 July 2024 1:44 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-27 16:04:30  )The Federal

Mamta stormed out of NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi, saying she wasn't allowed to speak; is she working on the optics for 2026 Bengal polls?


Similar Posts

X
sidekick