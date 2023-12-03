The Federal
x

Meet Revanth Reddy, know why he may be Telangana’s next CM

3 Dec 2023 11:56 AM GMT

The Federal traces the political journey of Congress’ A Revanth Reddy, who challenged the BRS in Telangana, paving the way for a new era of politics in the state

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • link


Similar Posts

X